Manish Sisodia Judicial Custody Extended: No Relief For Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Till April 26

The Delhi Rouse Avenue court extended the custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case until April 26. Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, in connection with the alleged "scam," also faces charges from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case related to the CBI FIR, for which he was arrested on March 9, 2023. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

Both the CBI and the ED have alleged irregularities in the modification of the Delhi Excise Policy, including the granting of undue favors to license holders, waiving or reducing license fees, and extending licenses without proper approval.The beneficiaries allegedly diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged