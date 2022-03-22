Manish Tewari accuses Centre of misusing ED

New Delhi, March 22 Senior Congress MP Manish Tewari has once again accused the Centre of allegedly misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the garb of raids.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "A snippet from my Parliamentary Question on Raids conducted by ED tells an eloquent story of misuse of PMLA. Out of 943 Prosecution Complaints filed only 23 Convictions. During 2004-14, 112 Searches, 2014- 2022, 2974 searches, Says it all."

He said when the Congress was in power, only 112 searches were conducted by the anti-money laundering agency while during the BJP's term it rose to 2,974.

He also said there were only 13 convictions out of 943 prosecution complaint (chargesheets).

However, this is not the first time when Tewari has accused the Centre for misusing agencies. In the past too he had raised such issues.

On Monday, the ED quizzed Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in connection to the alleged coal scam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor