Manisha Koirala celebrates Holi with family in Nepal

As the festival of colour is here and preparation for its celebrations is in full swing. Holi is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. India, a diverse land of cultures and traditions, celebrates Holi with cheer across the nation. On Monday, Manisha Koirala took to her Instagram stories to share a photo with her family and close friends on the occasion of Holi. She proved that this colourful festival becomes more special when celebrated with family and friends in your hometown.

Manisha took a small break from the shoots to celebrate Holi with her family and close friends in her hometown Nepal. The actress had shared a picture as a story on her Instagram account. In the picture, Manisha can be seen enjoying with her family and some close friends.On the professional front, Manisha was last seen in the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada, and now, the actress will next be seen in her upcoming web series Heeramandi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.