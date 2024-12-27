Manmohan Singh Dies: Timing of Public Viewing Awaited Until Daughter's Arrival

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said on Friday that the schedule for public viewing was not decided, yet, reported ANI."The schedule has not been finalised. His daughter is coming from abroad and she will arrive in the afternoon or evening after that everything will be decided...the last rites might take place tomorrow...there is a delay due to the rains. They might allow for public viewing of the body after 10:00 AM today," Dikshit told ANI.

Manmohan Singh passed away at 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday night. Singh, who was India’s 13th Prime Minister and the first Sikh to hold the coveted post, headed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre from May 2004 to May 2014.Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” the hospital said in a statement, confirming the Congress veteran’s passing away.

Dr Manmohan Singh, who retired from public life after the Congress' defeat at the hands of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, made his last public appearance in the Rajya Sabha, of which he was a member, in August 2023.Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered his predecessor as the "most distinguished leaders". Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said he "lost a mentor and guide". Other leaders across party lines also offered their tributes to the former prime minister.