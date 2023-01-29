Mann Ki Baat 2023: PM Modi calls snow cricket in Kashmir "an extension of Khelo India movement"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the 'sports spirit' of the Kashmir youths and said that Winter Games in Kashmir has the purpose to search for young players to represent the country in international games.

Talking about snow cricket matches during the Winter Games in Kashmir and PM Modi called it an "extension of Khelo India movement".

"Winter Games were organized in Syedabad, Kashmir. Kashmiri youth make cricket even more amazing in the snow. Through this, there is also a search for young players in Kashmir, who will later play as Team India. In a way, this is also an extension of the Khelo India Movement,' Modi said while addressing the 97th Edition and the first 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme of 2023.

In Kashmir, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the youth regarding sports. In the coming times, many of these youth will win medals for the country and will hoist the tricolour.

Jammu and Kashmir has produced some really exciting cricketing talent as of late. One of the most brilliant emerging talents from here is pace sensation Umran Malik. The 23-year-old is also known as the 'Jammu Express'. Umran earned a lot of acclaim across the world after his exploits in the Indian Premier League 2022, which saw him take 22 wickets in 14 matches with the best bowling figures of 5/25. Legendary pacers Dale Steyn (also the bowling coach of Umran's IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Brett Lee are some of the mighty figures of the sport who were impressed with Umran's sheer pace, which made it easy for him to cross the 150 mark while bowling.

Talking about the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, PM said that some pictures of the UT "captivated" hearts in the entire country this winter season during snowfall.

"This time in our country, especially in North India, there was severe winter. In this winter, people also enjoyed snowfall on the mountains. Some pictures came in from Jammu and Kashmir which captivated hearts in the entire country. People from all over the world are liking these pictures on social media. Due to snowfall, our Kashmir valley has become very beautiful like every year this time too! People also particularly like the video of the train going from Banihal to Budgam. Beautiful snowfall, white sheet-like snow all around. People are saying that this scene looks like a fairy tale! Many people are saying that these are not pictures of any foreign country, but of Kashmir in our own country," Modi further said.

Underlining the significance of the 'Purple fest' PM Modi said that this was a unique effort in itself for the welfare of the divyangs.

"Purple Fest was organized in Panaji, Goa from 6 to 8 January. This was a unique effort in itself for the welfare of the divyangs. More than 50,000 people participated in it. People were thrilled about the fact that they could now enjoy the 'Miramar Beach' to the fullest," Modi said.

At the last, PM urges the countrymen to strengthen the republic of the country 'by public participation'.

"My dear countrymen, our efforts to strengthen our Republic should go on relentlessly. The Republic becomes strong 'by public participation', 'by everyone's effort', 'by performing one's duties towards the country', and I am satisfied that, our 'Mann Ki Baat', is the emphatic voice of such dutiful fighters," Modi said.

