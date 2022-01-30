Manoj Sinha condemns killing of Policeman in Anantnag says his 'Supreme sacrifice' won't go in vain

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of Police Head Constable Ali Mohammad by terrorists on Saturday in Anantnag adding that his supreme sacrifice won't go in vain.

"I strongly condemn the brutal killing of our J&K Police HC Ali Mohammad in Anantnag district by terrorists. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain," Sinha tweeted.

"The perpetrators of this barbaric act will be punished soon. My deepest condolences to the family of the martyr," he added.

Terrorists fired upon a policeman in Hassan Pora locality of the Bijbehara area in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

Ali Mohammad was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

"Police has registered a case and investigation is under progress. The area has been cordoned and searches in the area is going on," said local police.

( With inputs from ANI )

