Maoist-affected Abujmarh sees transformation

Raipur, May 27 The situation in Maoist-affected Abujmarh of Chhattisgarh, known for its dense forests, has now changed. Now, children here are going to schools and the Community Health Centre in the region now houses an operation theatre.

Located in Narayanpur district of the state, Abujmarh is spread across five thousand square km area.

The operation theatre no less than a dream for the tribals of this area started functioning on May 24 at the Community Health Centre in the Orchha locality of Abujmarh. Interestingly, as many as 30 patients were operated here on the very first day.

The Community Health Centre was established here in 1989, but in absence of operation theatre, tribals living here have to travel to district headquarter Narayanpur or Maharashtra for operation.

The operation theatre has been prepared in a record time of one month and the work was sanctioned by the District Mineral Trust Fund.

According to Rituraj Raghuvanshi, the then collector of Narayanpur, everything is available to the tribals living in Abujmarh area as they have very limited needs. "There is a market for them, ration is available, but it was very important to take health facilities to them. With the construction of an operation theatre, the faith of the tribals there will be further strengthened towards the administration."

As soon as the operation theatre started functioning, a record 30 operations were performed by specialist doctors on the first day.

A team of doctors from Narayanpur and Kondagaon was called here to perform operations. The operations were performed by CMHO Dr. T.R. Kunwar, Dr. S. Nagulan, Dr. Tina, Dr. Gayatri Maurya, Dr. Keshav Sahu, Dr. Sukhram Dorpa, Dr. Vallabh Thakkar and others.

Besides the operation theatre, the new building of the Community Health Centre is also ready, where OPD facilities will be available soon.

Facilities for operation and admission will be increased in the old building, while a blood bank will also be opened in the health centre.

Sonography facility will also be made available for the examination of the patients, which will make the diagnosis easier.

Maoist terror and geographical conditions make it difficult to provide basic facilities in Abujmarh but due to decline in Maoist incidents in the last four years, many facilities are now reaching Abujmarh.

The most important development for Abujmarh region was the Masahati survey. This was the first time after 75 years of Independence that a survey had been conducted in the region, which will help in extending the benefits of government schemes to the people of Abujmarh.

