Maru Gangareddy Murdered: Congress Leader Stabbed to Death in Telangana

A Congress leader, Maru Gangareddy, was stabbed to death by an unknown person in the Jagtial district of Telangana on Tuesday morning, October 22. According to police, the 56-year-old leader was travelling on a motorcycle and was knocked down by a car at Jabitapur village in Jagtial district.

"When he fell down, a person from the car got down and stabbed him to death." Gangareddy's body was shifted to Government Headquarters Hospital in Jagtial. The deceased is said to be a close associate of MLC Jeevan Reddy. Rivalry between the accused and the deceased led to the murder. The accused was absconding and an investigation is underway.

After the incident, MLC Jeevan Reddy staged a protest along the Jagtial-Dharmapuri road, expressing his outrage at the local administration.