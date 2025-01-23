Maruti Suzuki to Hike Prices Across Various Models from February 1; Check New Rates

Maruti Suzuki India, a frontrunner in the car market, announced that it will increase prices by up to Rs 32,500 across various models, effective February 1, 2025. This price hike is attributed to the rising input costs and operational expenses faced by the company.

Under the revised pricing structure, Maruti Suzuki's compact car Celerio will face an ex-showroom price hike of up to Rs 32,500. The premium Invicto model will witness an increase of as much as Rs 30,000. Meanwhile, the popular Wagon-R will see a price rise of up to Rs 15,000, and the Swift model will experience a price increase of Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki currently offers a diverse range of vehicles, starting with the entry-level Alto K-10 at Rs 3.99 lakh and going up to the premium Invicto, which is priced at Rs 28.92 lakh.

In parallel, the government is considering a new regulation that would mandate the inclusion of safe-driving technology in large vehicles like trucks and buses. This proposed technology aims to enhance road safety by incorporating features that prevent accidents, such as stability control systems, emergency automatic braking, and driver fatigue detection. The focus of these improvements is on new heavy vehicles to ensure safer roads for everyone.