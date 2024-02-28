Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hotel in J&K's Gulmarg - Video

A devastating fire erupted at Pine Palace Platinum hotel in Gulmarg, Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, today. Disturbing visuals captured plumes of smoke billowing from the engulfed hotel, drawing locals to the scene. The cause of the fire remains unknown as firefighters intensively work to extinguish the flames.

#WATCH | J&K | Fire breaks out at a hotel in Gulmarg in Baramulla district. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MJBRb3JcGl — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

This incident follows a tragic event merely two weeks ago when three teenage sisters lost their lives in a fire at their home in Dhanmasta-Tajnihal village, Ukhral block, Ramban district. The three-storey house caught fire in the early hours, leading to a fatal outcome. The fire and emergency services discovered their bodies and investigations into the cause of that blaze are still underway.

Authorities are actively managing the current hotel fire, emphasizing the urgency of preventive measures and fire safety protocols in the region.