Massive reshuffle in Bengal Police, 285 inspectors transferred

Kolkata, Jan 27 West Bengal authorities have transferred at least 285 inspector-ranking officers across the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On January 23, the authorities had also transferred 297 sub-inspectors.

Sources in the state administration said most of the transfers are in their earlier postings for a period of three years or more.

As per the rules transfer of officers -- before any elections -- completing three years or more in a particular posting is mandatory.

In the recent past, Rajeev Kumar was appointed as the acting director general of the state police following the retirement of his predecessor Manoj Malviya.

It followed the transfer of some key Indian Police Service (IPS) officers both in West Bengal Police as well as in Kolkata Police

