Master of Spices' secret: A 'tadka' of laughter

By Sukant Deepak

New Delhi, June 20 Smiling that he has a soul connection with food and lives for it, 'energy chef' Harpal Singh Sokhi who is often seen on television, not just giving recipes but entertaining his viewers with a peculiar brand of humour and one-liners, asserts, "Precisely why my audience base is between those aged two and 90. See, I am already preparing the next generation in order to stay relevant for decades to come," he tells .



The chef, whose latest book 'The Biryani Leader' was launched recently, says it is a result of his thought process over the past decade.

Someone who has worked with major five-stars in the country besides launching multiple restaurants, including Karigari, BB Jaan, Dhadoom, Chika Chika, and Twist of Tadka in his three-decade career, he says that while chefs are taught that food is all about art and science, there is another element at play too.

"Why do we forget management both at the macro and micro level? You keep a vessel on fire and you add spices and all, not realising the oil is so hot that everything will burn. Minute things warrant attention and should become standard practice. I maintain the Japanese principle of 5S pillars of Japanese management Sort

