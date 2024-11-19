Matra Sparsh Initiative: Supreme Court Directs Creation of Childcare and Baby Feeding Rooms in Public Space

New mothers often face challenges when it comes to feeding their babies in public places, frequently needing to find private spaces or hideaways for breastfeeding. Recognizing this issue, the Supreme Court of India has taken a significant step in supporting mothers and children by directing the Union of India to develop a plan for creating childcare and baby feeding rooms in all public spaces. This initiative, named "Matra Sparsh," was brought forward by the Avyan Foundation and aims to make public spaces more accommodating and mother friendly.

Advocate Animesh Rastogi, who filed the petition, highlighted that this is the fourth time the case has been brought before the court, emphasizing that the lack of proper spaces for breastfeeding and childcare impacts the right to privacy and life for both mothers and their babies. Without designated areas for nursing, mothers often face unnecessary hardships when they are out in public.

VIDEO | "We have filed a petition for construction of childcare room and baby feeding room at all public places by the name 'Matra Sparsh', an initiative by Avyan Foundation, which was listed today before the court. This matter has come before the court for the fourth time and… pic.twitter.com/JTUCotn8Qp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 19, 2024

During the hearing, the Supreme Court recognized the importance of this issue and instructed the Union of India to devise a comprehensive plan to ensure that these facilities are available in public spaces nationwide. The Court has expressed its readiness to issue directions to implement this initiative, making it a reality across the country.

If this plan is successfully implemented, it will significantly improve the experience for mothers, offering them privacy and comfort to care for their babies while outside the home.