Mauni Amavasya 2025: School Holiday Declared in These Districts of Uttar Pradesh

The second Amrit Snan is scheduled to take place on Mauni Amavasya (January 29) on the occasion of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. The first Amrit Snan has already taken place, and for the second Snan on Mauni Amavasya, crores of devotees are expected to take a holy dip at Sangam. Mauni Amavasya is considered highly auspicious for rituals like Shradh, Tarpan and Pinddaan to alleviate Pitra Dosh. A massive crowd is expected to visit the holy cities during this, in view of this, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In Prayagraj, all schools up to Class 8 will remain closed until January 30, as per an order issued by the District Magistrate on Monday, January 28. Furthermore, according to Education Officer Praveen Kumar Tiwari, all schools from Class 1 to 8 within the city limits will remain closed until February 3.

Similarly, in Ayodhya, schools will remain closed until February 5, keeping Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, and the influx of devotees in mind. Lakhs of pilgrims are visiting Ayodhya for these events and the Sangam Snan. District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 of all boards in Ayodhya Dham and its surrounding blocks until February 5.

In Varanasi, the District Magistrate has issued an order to close all schools due to the returning crowd from Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh. As per the official order, all schools up to Class 12 in Varanasi will remain closed until February 5.