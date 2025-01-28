'New Delhi to Prayagraj - Rs 31k, New Delhi to London - Rs 24k': Prayagraj Flight Ticket Prices Skyrocket Ahead of Mauni Amavasya

Flight ticket prices from metro cities like Mumbai, News Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai have shot to the sky in view of increasing demand for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The One way airfares from New Delhi to Prayagraj on Tuesday, a day before Mauni Amavasya, have gone up to around 31,000 per person. Rs 5,000 more than flying to Heathrow Airport in London, which costs 245,000.

New Delhi to Prayagraj - 31k

New Delhi to London - 24k pic.twitter.com/sItdAiq5fy — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 27, 2025

The airfare is more than five times compared to normal days. A day after Maha Kumbh ends, the price of an air ticket from New Delhi to Prayagraj comes down to Rs 4,900. Likewise, the prices of flight tickets from Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai have gone beyond the common man's pocket by around Rs 28,000, Rs 35,000, and Rs 33,000, respectively. While checking the flight ticket prices for February 27, after the cumulation of Mahakumbh, the price from Mumbai to Prayagraj will cost you Rs 8,000, Rs 8,200 from Bangalore and Rs 7,300 from Chennai, respectively.

Bhubaneswar to Bangkok costs ₹10k, while Bhubaneswar to Prayagraj flights cost ₹39k pic.twitter.com/n5uXa4rxIX — Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) January 28, 2025

Taking into this Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday slammed airlines for charging more than normal prices for flight tickets to Prayagraj. Chadha said that the flights that would normally cost between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000, are now charging Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 from the passengers.

The AAP leader also sought intervention from the Modi government for the same to ensure fair airfare for devotees and passengers. "I request the central government to help Mahakumbh devotees get cheaper flight facility," said Chadha.

"The prices of Air-Tickets to Prayagraj have soared to unusually high levels compared to ordinary days. On behalf of all the devotees who wish to undertake the pilgrimage to the Maha Kumbh, I urge the Union Government to intervene and stop airlines from charging exorbitant fees, taking advantage of the devotees. I request that flight prices be made more affordable for everyone attending the Maha Kumbh," he added.

"For Sanatan Hindus, the Mahakumbh is the greatest festival of faith and spirituality. This year, after 144 years, the Mahakumbh is taking place in Prayagraj, attracting not just people from India, but millions from all over the world who want to bathe, meditate, and perform penance. However, it is surprising that airlines have turned this sacred occasion into an opportunity for profit-making. A flight to Prayagraj, which used to cost between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 on regular days, now costs Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000," AAP Rajya Sabha MP said further.