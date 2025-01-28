Uttar Pradesh: Maha Kumbh Bound Train Carrying Devotees Attacked Near Harpalpur station (Watch Video)

A large crowd of devotees is gathering for the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with pilgrims arriving from across the country to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. However, reports have surfaced of a mob attack on a train traveling from Jhansi to Prayagraj at Harpalpur station station.

The incident at Harpalpur station involved stone pelting and vandalism, instilling fear among passengers. Videos of the attack circulated on social media, depicting chaotic scenes of the mob targeting the train.

In the footage, several people can be seen throwing stones at the train coach. The mob reportedly tried to force their way inside but, failing to do so, resorted to breaking the train's doors and windows. Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the incident, and further details are awaited. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of passengers amid the ongoing festivities.