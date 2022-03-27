Mayawati dissolves party units, announces candidate for Azamgarh bypoll

Lucknow, March 27 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has dissolved all units of the party on Sunday, except the posts of state president, assembly speaker and district president.

At a meeting convened here to discuss the party's poll debacle, Mayawati announced the action.

The BSP also named Guddu Jamali as their candidate for the Azamgarh bypoll.

The bypoll was necessitated after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav resigned from the Azamgarh parliamentary constituency post winning the Karhal assembly seat.

Shah Alam a.k.a. Guddu Jamali had recently returned to the BSP ranks after quitting AIMIM. He had contested the election from Mubarakpur assembly constituency in Azamgarh district on an AIMIM ticket.

He was the sitting MLA from Mubarakpur constituency after winning the seat in 2017.

The meeting was attended by all 402 party candidates who lost the state Assembly elections.

The BSP could win only one seat-Rasra in Ballia where Uma Shankar Singh retained his seat.

After the declaration of results, Mayawati admitted that her party's rout in the elections was a 'lesson'.

She said that the negative campaign against BSP succeeded in misleading voters.

The BSP has also lost its vote share by almost 10 per cent in these elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor