MCD polls Results: AAP ends BJP's 15 year rule by winning civic polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, crossing the halfway mark with 126 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP has so far clinched 101 seats. Counting of votes is still underway amid tight security.

A little over 50 per cent of the eligible voters exercised their franchise on December 4 to seal the fate of 1,349 civic poll candidates in 250 wards. In 2017, BJP had won 181 of the (then) 270 municipal wards while AAP could secure only 48 and Congress finished third with 30. By virtue of this win BJP has been dethroned from the civic polls after 15 long years.