Measures being taken to bring remaining Karnataka students from Ukraine safely: CM Bommai

Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that measures are being taken to bring the remaining students of the state back home safely from Ukraine.

Speaking to media persons after paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister K Chengalaraya Reddy's statues on his death anniversary, Bommai said, "The students who were in the western part of Ukraine have arrived in India through Romania. They are being brought to Bengaluru from Mumbai and Delhi. The Disaster Management department is taking care of their travel and other needs to reach home."

The Chief Minister further said that his government is in constant contact with the Union Minister for External Affairs to bring the remaining students from Ukraine back safely.

"Helplines set up by the Union and State governments are in contact with the students and their parents. Most of the students are stranded in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. The war is on in the same region," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the students stranded in Ukraine have taken shelter in underground metro stations and bunkers.

"We have requested the External Affairs Minister to make arrangements for food and water for these students. The Union minister has assured all the measures for their safety and transit to India. State government officials are in constant contact with the authorities in this regard," Bommai said.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government issued details of officers at the facilitation centre set up by the State Government at Delhi's IGI Airport to coordinate and support stranded students of Karnataka arriving from Ukraine.

Students hailing from Karnataka arriving at IGI Airport are requested to contact---- Anantha, Manager (9205593129), Venkatesh, Manager (9818464249), and Jagadish, Manager (9205593126).

Revenue Minister and Vice Chairman, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and Dr Manoj Rajan, Nodal Officer Cum Commissioner KSDMA are facilitating the travel of students hailing from Karnataka to their respective destinations.

The cost of local tickets from Delhi and Mumbai to Bengaluru will be borne by the State Government.

According to the data available with KSDMA, about 397 people were stranded in Ukraine with 129 among them from Bengaluru Urban.

The first batch of 12 students reached Bengaluru International Airport from Mumbai at 8.40 am today.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, state Revenue Minister R Ashoka and nodal officer Rajan received the arriving students at the airport here.

As per the KSDMA, the second batch of 13 students hailing from Karnataka have reached Delhi and will reach Bengaluru tonight. They have been accommodated in Karnataka Bhavan.

"Overall 30 Students will reach Bengaluru today. We will keep you all posted of further arrivals as and when we get information from MEA," the statement reads.

It further said that the Nodal Officer and his team are in constant touch Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to evacuate the remaining stranded students in Ukraine.

A special evacuation flight of Air India carrying 250 Indians landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor