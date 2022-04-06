Meat shops open in Delhi's INA Market

New Delhi, April 6 The meat shops here in INA Market that remained briefly shut on Tuesday, were again opened by the vendors, saying there was no official direction to close them.

On April 4, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan had written a letter to the SDMC Commissioner, urging the latter to issue necessary directions for the closure of meat shops during the 9-day period of Navratri festival from April 2-11. However, no official order was given by the SDMC Commissioner after this.

On Tuesday, April 5, the shops remained shut for a brief period amid rumours of licence cancellation. However, the vendors opened it later in the evening.

The shops also remained opened Tuesday.

Notably, during the 9-day period of Navaratri festival, the devotees observe fast for nine days, stick vegetarian diet and do not consume non-veg food items.

