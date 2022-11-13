Medical students must contribute towards building 'healthy' and 'strong' India: OM Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the fifth convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology.

On this occasion, Birla extended warm greetings and best wishes to all the students.

During the address on Saturday, Om Birla said, "Human sensitivity along with competence is very important within the field of medicine and it is necessary that all medical students work with the perspective of empathy."

Lok Sabha Speaker observed that there has been a massive transformation in medical sciences in the last few decades. New technology, based on new research and innovation, has completely changed the medical field. Referring to the global pandemic COVID-19, Birla recalled that during the pandemic all doctors and paramedical staff fought with collective resolve and achieved success.

Emphasizing on the adoption of new discoveries in the medical field, Birla said that the country has to move forward by adopting modern science and innovation. "Indian doctors are known not only in India but also abroad because of their ability and knowledge," Om Birla said.

Speaking about strengthening the health sector in the nation, Birla said that both the government and the private sector are working together with dedication in health care research and innovation.

Appreciating the Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology, he underlined that it is his strong desire to see Jaipur and Rajasthan developing as major medical hubs in the country in the coming years.

While congratulating all the graduating students, Birla said that all the students should contribute to building a healthy India with the spirit of service to humanity and the nation.

"Indian youth should dedicate themselves towards building a developed India," he reiterated.

On this occasion, Birla also laid the foundation stone of The Institute of Innovation and Research in Medicine of Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology.

( With inputs from ANI )

