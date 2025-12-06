Meerut Shocker: CCTV Exposes Policemen Dumping Unidentified Body in Another Jurisdiction Secretly (Watch Video0

A shocking incident has emerged from Meerut, where two policemen allegedly picked up the unidentified body of a young man from their jurisdiction and secretly dumped it in another police station’s area. The covert act, carried out in the dead of night, has raised serious concerns about misconduct, negligence, and ethical lapses within the force.

On Friday morning, shopkeeper Ronit Bainsla from Kazipur reached his stationery shop near the L Block intersection in the Lohia Nagar area and found a crowd gathered outside. On approaching, he discovered the body of a young man lying in front of his shop. Local residents attempted to identify the deceased but found no clues. Lohia Nagar police were alerted, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

CCTV Footage Reveals Police Role

When police reviewed CCTV cameras installed near the intersection, they were stunned to find that the body had been placed there not by strangers but by police personnel themselves.

The footage, timestamped around 1:50 AM, shows two policemen arriving on a motorcycle, followed by an e-rickshaw carrying the body. The officers lift the body from the vehicle, place it in front of a shop, and leave without informing senior officers or the control room. The act appeared to be an attempt to sidestep the inquest process, including panchnama and post-mortem responsibilities.

Residents claimed that similar incidents of shifting bodies to evade procedures had occurred before, but this is the first time clear CCTV evidence has surfaced, fueling public anger. Locals accused the police of repeatedly shirking their duties and damaging the department’s reputation.

Meerut SSP Vipin Tada swiftly intervened. Based on the footage, it was confirmed that Constable Rajesh and Home Guard Rohtas, posted at the L Block outpost, were responsible for disposing of the body. Negligence by outpost in-charge Jitendra was also noted. The SSP suspended the sub-inspector and constable and dismissed the home guard from service. He assured that strict action will be taken against any officer found guilty of such misconduct.