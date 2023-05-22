Meet the artist from Ganderbal who creates unique art using rock powder

Srinagar, May 22 Ganderbal district in central Kashmir is home to a remarkable artist whose creative talent has earned him global recognition.

Manzoor Ahmad Bhat transforms rock powder sourced from the mountains of Kashmir into breathtaking paintings that leave the viewers in awe. His unique artistic process showcases the harmonious fusion of nature's raw beauty and his own artistic brilliance.

The journey of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat began amid the towering peaks and serene valleys of Kashmir. Drawn to the mystique of the region's mountains, he began collecting rocks from various locations, fascinated by the diverse hues and textures they presented. As he immersed himself in this pursuit, an idea took root in his mind - to create art using the very essence of these mountains.

"When I hold a rock in my hand, I feel a deep connection with nature. I wanted to capture the essence of these mountains and showcase their beauty in a way that hasn't been done before," Bhat said.

Bhat's artistic process is a testament to his unwavering dedication and meticulous craftsmanship. At his home studio, he grinds the collected rocks using a mortar, carefully extracting vibrant pigments that retain the essence of their natural origins. The resulting rock powder serves as his medium, which he skillfully mixes with binders to create his works.

"The process of grinding rocks is both physically demanding and mentally stimulating. Each rock is unique, and it takes patience and precision to extract the desired colours. It's like revealing the hidden secrets of the mountains through art," Bhat said.

With a palette of colours derived from the mountains, Bhat's brushstrokes breathe life onto his board. His paintings depict breathtaking landscapes, traditional Kashmiri motifs, and poignant portraits, each stroke capturing the spirit of the region. The intricate details and vibrant tones evoke a sense of awe and wonder, transporting viewers to the very heart of Kashmir's natural beauty.

Bhat's talent has garnered him international recognition, with his artworks displayed in prestigious galleries and art exhibitions worldwide. Collectors and art enthusiasts are captivated by the unique texture and depth that the rock powder brings to his paintings, creating an unmatched visual experience.

"I believe that by using materials sourced directly from the mountains, my art becomes a bridge between people and nature. It's a way to remind ourselves of the importance of preserving our environment and appreciating the beauty that surrounds us," Bhat said.

As Bhat continues on his artistic journey, he hopes to inspire a new generation of artists to explore unconventional mediums and develop a deeper connection with their surroundings. He conducts workshops and mentorship programmes to share his techniques and ignite the spark of creativity in others.

"I want to encourage artists to think outside the box and challenge the boundaries of traditional art. There is so much beauty and inspiration in the world, waiting to be discovered and interpreted through our unique perspectives," Bhat said.

Bhat's artistic prowess transcends conventional boundaries, unveiling a world where nature's essence converges with human creativity. Through his remarkable paintings, he invites us to pause, immerse ourselves in the splendour of the mountains, and appreciate the intricate wonders that lie within the rocks beneath our feet.

In the words of Bhat, "Art has the power to reveal the hidden stories of our world. By capturing the essence of the mountains, I hope to awaken a sense of wonder and appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us all."

