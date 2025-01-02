Meeting with Amit Shah boosts confidence to elevate Kerala BJP: Sobha Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 Prominent Kerala BJP leader Sobha Surendran has expressed her elation following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Taking to social media on Thursday, she shared that the interaction with Amit Shah has instilled confidence in her ability to elevate the Kerala BJP to new heights.

"After Sardar Patel, Amit Shah has emerged as the most powerful Home Minister. Alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, Shah has made unparalleled contributions to the nation's security and safety. After my meeting with him, I am confident of taking the Kerala BJP to greater heights," wrote Sobha.

At 50, Sobha is renowned for her fiery rhetoric and is a popular figure among the BJP's women supporters in the state. Speculation has been rife that she may soon assume the role of the Kerala BJP president, succeeding the incumbent, K. Surendran.

Currently serving as vice president, her recent social media post -- accompanied by a photo with Shah -- has fueled discussions about her potential ascension.

Sobha's political journey underlines her popularity and resilience. Her strong performance in the April 2024 Alappuzha Lok Sabha elections garnered nearly three lakh votes -- an increase of over one lakh from the party's 2019 tally -- despite finishing third. Her rapport with Shah was evident when he personally campaigned for her in Alappuzha during the elections.

She has also demonstrated formidable results in state elections, securing second place in the Kazhakootam constituency in 2016 and Palakkad in 2021.

The Kerala BJP, however, remains divided, with factions led by K. Surendran and former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan on one side, and leaders like P.K. Krishnadas and M.T. Ramesh on the other. Sobha, known for her independent stance, has kept the political landscape unpredictable.

Her Thursday post has stirred fresh speculations and is likely to cause unease among some BJP leaders in Kerala.

