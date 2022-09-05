Mega job fair in J-K; 1,200 youth shortlisted, registered by private companies

A divisional level mega job fair, first of its kind event, was inaugurated at Jammu and Kashmir's Amar Singh College on Sunday, where a platform was provided to educated unemployed youth of Kashmir Division to come face to face with job providers.

The divisional level mega job fair was inaugurated by Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment, Sarita Chauhan at Amar Singh College.

More than 40 companies participated in the event and around 2,000 job seekers from all 10 districts of the Kashmir division participated in the event and also interacted with company representatives.

Speaking to the media, Sarita Chauhan spoke at length about bridging the gap between the demand and supply in the job market. She impressed upon stakeholders to counsel and guide the students to take up skill-oriented courses to enhance their employability.

While addressing the industry representatives, she emphasized on the registration of private companies as job providers on the Employment portal (www.jakemp.nic.in).

She further directed the private company representatives to list out the skill requirements in their respective sectors and notify the vacancies available to them from time to time.

The Commissioner Secretary further instructed the Director Employment to strengthen and diversify the Counselling of youth and try to build a connection with the industry.

The representatives from various companies and industries also spoke at the occasion and showed enthusiasm in this step of getting connected with youth through the Department.

The Director Employment, Nisar Ahmad Wani informed the gathering that such job fairs will be replicated in all the districts of UT of J-K.

During the fair, 1,200 youth were shortlisted/registered by private companies, 15 youth were handed over offer letters on spot and 150 youth were selected for training in hotel management after which they will be recruited in the same field.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor