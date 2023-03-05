Meghalaya: BJP asks Conrad Sangma to induct its two MLAs in new state cabinet

Meghalaya state BJP has asked Conrad Sangma to induct two of its MLAs in the new state cabinet, said Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie on Sunday.

After the results of the polls were announced, the Bhartiya Janata party extended its support to NPP to form the government.

Conrad Sangma will take the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for a consecutive second term on March 7. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhawan in Shillong where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie toldthat BJP won two seats in this election and following the directive of the BJP president, the party extend its support to NPP to form the government.

"We request Conrad Sangma to induct both our MLAs in the cabinet. Because both MLAs Alexander Laloo Hek and Sanbor Shullai are experienced MLAs. We hope that both MLAs of our party will induct into the cabinet," said Ernest Mawrie.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the swearing-in-ceremony on March 7 to be held at Raj Bhawan.

"PM Modi will arrive at Shillong around 11 am on March 7. For the first time, the Prime Minister will attend the swearing-in-ceremony in Meghalaya. After attending the swearing-in ceremony in Shillong, the Prime Minister will go to Nagaland," further added Ernest Mawrie.

The Meghalaya state BJP Chief also said that the next government will become a stable government with a sufficient number of MLAs.

National People's Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya, securing 26 seats in the 60-seat Assembly Elections held in the state with no party crossing the halfway mark in 60-member Assembly.

The NPP is set to form an alliance with the BJP to form a coalition government as BJP won two seats in the polls. On March 2, 2023, the votes were counted and the results were announced.

( With inputs from ANI )

