Meghalaya unveils Rs 240 crore floriculture mission to boost farmer incomes

Shillong, Aug 5 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday announced a Rs 240 crore investment over the next three years under Floriculture Mission 1.0, a flagship initiative aimed at transforming the state into a leading hub for high-value flower cultivation in the Northeast and across India.

Speaking during a visit to Mawkriah village in East Khasi Hills district, Sangma - accompanied by Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and local MLA Ronnie Lyngdoh - emphasised the mission’s potential to create climate-resilient, sustainable livelihood opportunities for thousands of farmers.

“This is the largest investment ever made in floriculture in Meghalaya,” the Chief Minister stated.

“We envision not just improving livelihoods but also generating direct profits of Rs 600 crore through this mission in the coming years.”

Launched in March 2024, the Floriculture Mission targets over 3,000 farmers, offering a subsidy package of Rs 7 lakh per beneficiary. This includes support for inputs, greenhouse infrastructure, and specialised training.

Nearly 500 farmers have already enrolled and begun receiving benefits under the scheme. The focus will be on cultivating premium flower varieties such as Orchids (Dendrobium, Cymbidium, Vanda, and Phalaenopsis) and Oriental Lilium, which are in strong demand both domestically and internationally.

Meghalaya’s unique agro-climatic blend of tropical and temperate conditions offers an ideal environment for cultivating such high-value crops.

To ensure quality cultivation and market viability, the government has partnered with two expert service providers - Darjeeling Gardens and North Bengal Floritech - who will supply high-grade planting materials, provide technical guidance, and offer assured market linkage under a three-year buyback agreement.

“Scientific cultivation practices are being used to develop region-specific flower clusters,” Sangma noted. “We are aligning innovation with the natural strengths of our state.”

The Floriculture Mission aligns with the state’s broader agriculture strategy, which has seen success with initiatives like the Lakadong Turmeric Mission, where production surged from 1,000 MT to over 20,000 MT. These outcomes have been driven by targeted investments, SHG-led value addition, and strong market linkages.

“Our agriculture vision is clear - identify local strengths, scale them strategically, and empower farmers to diversify and double their incomes,” the Chief Minister said.

“We are working towards making agriculture a pillar of sustainable economic development.”

To support the growth of the floriculture sector, the government also plans to establish dedicated storage and logistics hubs in key production zones. These will facilitate timely transportation, preserve flower quality, and streamline market access for growers.

Sangma added that schemes such as CM’s Farm Plus, CM-Assure, and others will be integrated with the floriculture mission to offer comprehensive support to farmers across the state.

