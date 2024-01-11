Mehbooba escapes unhurt in car accident in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 11 Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti escaped unhurt on Thursday in a road accident in J&K’s Anantnag district.

Official sources said that the vehicle in which Mehbooba Mufti was travelling met with an accident in the Sangam area of the district.

“She escaped unhurt while the driver of the car sustained minor injury,” said officials.

More details are awaited.

