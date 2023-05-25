Melody in darkness: Kashmir's blind singer mesmerizes with musical talent and inspires hope

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 : Aijaz Ahmed Ahanger, a blind singer from the picturesque village of Manzgam in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, has captivated audiences with his enchanting voice and exceptional talent.

Despite being blind since birth, Ahanger plays the sarangi, a small violin-like instrument, with expertise, while his sweet and soothing voice resonates with passion and dedication.

In his native village and neighbouring areas, Ahanger has become a favourite among the locals. He receives numerous invitations to perform traditional Sufi songs at marriage ceremonies and annual anniversaries of revered Sufi saints.

His extraordinary talent has not only brought joy to people but has also served as an inspiration for blind individuals who have chosen to abandon begging and pursue their own means of livelihood, following Ahanger's example.

Reflecting on his journey, Ahanger recalls the hardships he faced since childhood. "I lost my father at a young age, and soon after, my mother passed away. Being blind from birth, I belonged to a poor family and couldn't afford proper medical care. Blindness became my destiny," he shares while cradling his cherished sarangi.

However, fate smiled upon Ahanger when he found a mentor and spiritual guide named Gul Muhammad Shah in his village. For fifteen years, Shah trained Ahanger, nurturing his talent and imparting invaluable knowledge. Although Shah is no longer with us, Ahanger remains forever grateful for the guidance and teachings bestowed upon him.

Throughout the years, Ahanger has compiled a collection of 45 songs, primarily traditional Sufi compositions that praise nature, prophets, and Sufi saints. Although the songs are ready in written form with the help of a friend, Ahanger lacks the resources to publish them as a book.

Nevertheless, he continues to sing these songs at various events, particularly during the annual anniversaries of revered Sufi saints in Kashmir.

Unfazed by the challenges he faces, Ahanger refuses to lose hope and diligently utilizes his talent.

"This is a hundred times better than begging on the streets. Although it comes with its own challenges, such as having to walk long distances to reach venues, sometimes the hosts send vehicles for me, and for their generosity, I pray always," he said expressing his gratitude.

In addition to transforming his own life, Ahanger has been a catalyst for change in the lives of many other visually impaired individuals in his village. Despite earning a modest income, he remains content.

At marriage functions, people willingly pay him around Rs 500 or more, according to their discretion.

"I don't force anyone," he affirmed and called his sarangi a "faithful companion".

"I saved money to buy the sarangi, and today it is my faithful companion," he said.

However, financial constraints have hindered Ahanger's aspirations of marriage.

Nonetheless, he dreams of establishing a musical school to train others with physical disabilities, as well as those who resonate with his message.

I appeal to the J-K government to provide me with some financial assistance so that I can establish my own musical school. I want people to learn from me before I pass away. The school would primarily cater to individuals facing similar challenges as mine, but it would be open to anyone eager to learn," he further said.

Aijaz Ahmed Ahanger's journey is a testament to the power of determination and the triumph of the human spirit. Through his melodic voice and unwavering perseverance, he has not only brought joy to his community but also paved the way for a brighter future for people with disabilities.

"Aijaz's voice is a celestial gift, transcending the limitations of his sight. His melodies resonate deep within our souls, bringing solace and enchantment to our lives," Mushtaq Ahmad a local said.

"Listening to Aijaz sing is like experiencing a divine connection. His voice carries the essence of our rich cultural heritage, transporting us to a realm where time stands still and worries fade away," Asif Ahmad another music enthusiast said.

