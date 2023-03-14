Mentally ill woman passenger arrested for manhandling CISF officer at Pune airport, granted bail

Pune City Police arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly creating a nuisance and manhandling a CISF officer at the Pune airport on Sunday morning.

According to officers of Pune city police, the accused, an engineer employed at an IT company in the city, was travelling to her hometown in West Bengal and was about to board her flight when the incident took place at gate no 1 of Pune airport.

The accused allegedly bit the woman CISF) officer and slapped her during an argument.

"The woman reached Pune airport by cab and did not have enough change on her to pay the fare. She wanted to pay the fare through UPI but the driver didn't have a digital wallet to enable such a payment. A quarrel soon ensued between the two, prompting the on-duty CISF officer to intervene. The officer asked the woman passenger to pay the cab fare in cash. She even offered to give her change to pay off the fare but the woman lost her cool and started hurling abuses at the former. She then bit and slapped the CISF officer. The incident was reported to the local police station," a police officer said.

On the complaint filed by the CISF, the passenger was arrested and a case registered at Vimantal police station under IPC sections 353, 332 and 504.

"The woman created a nuisance while being produced in court. Later, following her production in court, it came to be known that she is mentally ill. After verifying her medical report, the court granted her bail," the officer added.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor