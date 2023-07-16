Mercury likely to rise in TN in coming days

Chennai, July 16 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has said that the temperature in Tamil Nadu will rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming few days.

The RMC, in the statement on Saturday, said: "Due to hot and humid conditions, heat stress will be experienced in Tamil Nadu, especially in interior districts of the state. There is no cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea and subsequently, cloud development would decrease."

The mercury is likely to rise to 38-40 degrees Celsius.

Even as the RMC has predicted a rise in mercury, the fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea till July 19.

"This is due to the possibility of light to moderate rain in the evening for the next few days. Strong winds ranging from speeds of 40 kmph to 45 kmph are likely to prevail in the Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast, southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea," an official said.

