Mercury soars again in Delhi NCR, Friday may be bit better

New Delhi, May 19 The Safdarjung Observatory, the base station for Delhi, registered the maximum temperature at 43.6 degrees Celsius, but mercury at two of Delhi's stations shot past 46 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Friday may offer slight relief, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As temperatures soared, maximum temperature across various stations rose by 2-3 degrees compared to Wednesday. Except Mayur Vihar that recorded 42.7 degrees Celsius, all other stations in Delhi NCR, including Noida and Gurugram, recorded temperatures more than 44 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said Friday would have partly cloudy sky and possibility of thundery development towards evening/night. It also predicted of strong surface winds (speed 20-30 kmph) during the day. Maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 44 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi NCR and almost entire northwest has experienced no significant rainfall since March and have been reeling under heat waves one after another.

