MHA announces names of Punjab Police officials for President's Police Medals

Recognising the outstanding services of the Punjab Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India (GOI), on the eve of 76th Independence Day, announced the names of the Punjab Police officers/officials, to be awarded the prestigious President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS), informed the officials on Sunday.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, while congratulating the awardees, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs Government of India for recognising the services of these officers and boosting the morale of the entire Punjab Police force.

"Such recognition plays a significant role in encouraging the Police force to work with more dedication and devotion, which is very much required in a border state having manifold security challenges," said Yadav.

The officials to be awarded the prestigious honour include, Director Bureau of Investigation (BOI) Punjab B Chandra Sekhar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Jatinder Singh Aulakh have been awarded with President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Similarly, six PPS officers, including AIG Zonal CID Amritsar Varinder Singh, DCP Law and Order Amritsar Parminder Singh Bhandal, DSP IRB Ludhiana Daljit Singh, DSP Commando Battalion Bahadurgarh Sanjeev Kumar, DSP PRTC Jahan Khelan Harjit Singh and DSP CID Jalandhar Harbhajan Lal are among 14 officers/officials have been selected for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The remaining officials include Inspector Raj Kumar, SI Sampuran Singh, SI Rajesh Kumar, SI Ram Darshan, SI Chander Parkash, SI Sakandar Singh, ASI Manjit Singh and ASI Prit Pal Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

