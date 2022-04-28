MHA hands over J&K's Sunjwan terror attack case to NIA

New Delhi, April 28 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday handed over the case related to the Sunjawan terror attack on a CISF bus to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA will register a fresh case and take over the investigation from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

On April 22, terrorists had attacked a CISF bus carrying 15 security personnel wherein one officer was killed and others were injured.

The security forces had killed two suicide attackers in the operation, just two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Samba region in Jammu on April 24.

Later, CCTV footage showed two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants lobbing grenades and firing at the CISF bus.

According to the sources in the security grid in J&K, the two militants were tasked to execute a terror strike ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

The J&K police said that the terrorists were wearing suicide vests and were also equipped with a huge quantity of arms and ammunition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor