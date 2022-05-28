MHA's Inter-Ministerial Central Team visits flood-affected villages in Assam

In view of the current flood and landslide situation in the state, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) along with all the stakeholders expedited the response and recovery services to the severely affected districts.

The first team of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday visited the landslide-affected areas like Moulhoi, Lower Haflong road, Jatinga, and New Haflong Railway Station in the Dima Hasao district.

The team interacted with Deputy Commissioner, Dima Hasao along with other line departments on the situation as a part of their scheduled field visit to Assam for damage assessment of recent floods and landslides in the state.

The second group of IMCT visited different places of Kampur Revenue Circle in Nagaon district and Hojai Revenue Circle of Hojai district and discussed the situation with the district administration for quick restoration of the damages.

Both the teams of IMCT interacted with the Chief Secretary, Assam, Jishnu Barua along with all the stakeholders after they reached Guwahati this evening and discussed the releasing of funds for quick restoration of the damages.

As per the Flood Report to date, two human lives have been lost in flood in the last 24 hours and so a total of 32 human lives (27 in flood and 5 in a landslide) have been lost in the first phase of flood till date.

A total of 4,49,136 people in 653 villages in 8 districts are still affected by floods. A total of 29160.36 hectares of crop areas have been affected by floods in the last 24 hours.

As many as 143 relief camps and 5 relief distribution centers are functional in affected areas and a total of 44,551 inmates are staying in these reliefs.

The flood situation though improving is under close watch.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor