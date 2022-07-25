MHT CET 2022 admit card for PCM group to release tomorrow

MHT CET 2022 admit cards will be released for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group candidates on Tuesday, July 26. candidates can go to the official website to download the admit card.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, has also released Maharashtra CETs Exam 2022 revised hall tickets and exam timing. For more details, candidates can visit the official website MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the official notice, the MHT-CET-2022 PCM group hall ticket will release on July 26, 2022, and the PCB group hall ticket will release on August 2, 2022. MAH-M.Arch-CET-2022 and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2022 hall ticket will release on July 23, 2022. MAH-B.Planning-CET-2022 and MAH-MCA-CET-2022 hall tickets will release on July 25, 2022.

For all the courses the examination will conduct from August 2 to August 25, 2022. Students can avail to the official website for more details.



The MHT-CET or Common Entrance Test is an annual entrance exam conducted by the Government of Maharashtra. It is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education.