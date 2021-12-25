Midnight mass held at Goa church following COVID-19 protocols

As the festivities for Christmas began, several people arrived at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goa's Panaji to attend the ceremonial midnight mass to offer prayers on the occasion wearing face masks and following social distancing norms.

Wearing their choicest attire, devotees at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goa sang carols and read the story of Jesus Christ's birth.

The church was all decked up. Several people had gathered inside the church in huge numbers for the ceremonial midnight mass to offer prayers in devotional fervour.

Central Baptist Church in Delhi's Chandni Chowk and Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gol Market remain closed for visitors on Christmas due to COVID19

With the ban on celebrating New Year and Christmas in Tamil Nadu, more tourists arrived in Puducherry to celebrate Christmas.

Tourists from different districts also flocked to participate in the Midnight mass at Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, situated on the south boulevard of Pondicherry in Puducherry.

The Puducherry government has relaxed curbs for Christmas and New Year celebrations despite extending the lockdown till January 2.Churches remained open for the public after 10 pm on December 24 and 25 for prayers.The night curfew, which will be in place from December 15 to January 2, has been relaxed on December 24 and 25 for Christmas celebrations.

All religious places of worship will remain open for the public after 10 pm on New Year's Eve. On December 30, 31, January 1 and 2, its timing will be from 2 am till 5 am.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor