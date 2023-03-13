Mikes switched off in Parliament whenever we raise Adani issue, says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge came down heavily on Monday on the BJP-led central government alleging that microphones are switched off whenever the opposition raised Adani issue in the Parliament.

Talking to mediapersons outside Parliament, Kharge said, "There is no rule of law and democracy under Modi ji. They are running the country like a dictatorship, and then they talk about democracy."

"We are demanding the constitution of JPC on the Adani stocks issue. When we raise this issue, then mikes are switched off and a ruckus erupts in the House," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

"Whatever Rahul ji has said about democracy, he raised it in the Rajya Sabha. This is wrong according to the rules," Kharge claimed.

"How can they raise questions about someone who's not even part of the house (Rajya Sabha)? Leader of House spoke for 10 minutes and the LoP was given just two minutes, what rule is this? This is end of democracy and that's what he (Rahul Gandhi) said in seminar," Kharge said.,

On Monday, the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month long break. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm shortly after it reconvened this morning.

There was a ruckus by Opposition after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his statement in London.

The Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm .

The second leg of the ongoing Budget Session will continue till April 6.

Previously, in the last session, the Opposition demanded a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row due to which the Session faced repeated disruptions.

The concerned report from US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24 claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

