Minister-in-waiting Ganesh Kumar asked to appear in solar scam case against Chandy

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 Two months after the passing away of two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, a court in Kollam on Monday asked minister-in-waiting KB Ganesh Kumar to appear in the solar scam conspiracy case filed by local Congress leader Sudhir Jacob.

According to the case filed by Sudhir Jacob, Chandy was falsely implicated as part of a conspiracy by the prime accused in the solar scam case and by Ganesh Kumar, who is the second accused.

Chandy had appeared as a witness in the case and testified before the court that Ganesh Kumar was miffed with him and also the then ruling Congress-led UDF as he failed to get back his Cabinet post in 2013, after he quit following domestic issues. Chandy was the Chief Minister from 2011-16.

The case came up for hearing on Monday and the court asked for a notice to be served to Kumar and the first accused, to appear before it on October 18.

Incidentally, Monday’s order comes soon after the CBI closed the probe at the beginning of this month into the complaint of the solar scam accused that she was sexually exploited by Chandy.

The CBI pointed out that a criminal conspiracy was hatched by a few from the Left with "middleman" Nandakumar who brought the "victim" before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a few days after he assumed office in 2016, to frame sexual exploitation charges against Chandy.

This development comes at a time when Ganesh Kumar was to take over as a Minister in place of present State Transport Minister Antony Raju in November.

