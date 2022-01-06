Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai tests positive for COVID-19

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai tests positive for COVID-19

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The minister took to Twitter to inform that he has tested positive for the virus. 

"My covid test report has come positive. I have completely isolated myself. People who came in contact with me are requested to take necessary steps with caution.," he wrote.

Tags :Nityanad raiNityanad raiCovid-19Coronavirus