Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai tests positive for COVID-19
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 6, 2022 01:40 PM2022-01-06T13:40:41+5:302022-01-06T13:41:48+5:30
Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The minister took to ...
Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The minister took to Twitter to inform that he has tested positive for the virus.
"My covid test report has come positive. I have completely isolated myself. People who came in contact with me are requested to take necessary steps with caution.," he wrote.
Open in app
मेरी कोविड जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैंने खुद को पूरी तरह आइसुलेट कर लिया है। मेरे संपर्क में आये लोगों से निवेदन है कि सतर्कता बरतते हुए जरूरी कदम उठाएं।— Nityanand Rai (@nityanandraibjp) January 6, 2022