Minister orders FIR against two officials of UP spinning mills

Lucknow, Jan 7 UP Industrial Development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi has directed registration of an FIR and an SIT probe against the Secretary and General Manager of Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Spinning Mills Union Limited, Kanpur after departmental probe confirmed corruption charges against the duo.

“Both the officers -- V K Mishra and N K Mishra -- posted as secretary and general manager in Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Spinning Mills Union Limited, Kanpur are accused of misusing their position to embezzle government funds,” an official statement citing the minister said.

Later speaking to reporters, Nandi said a complaint was made to the superintendent of police, Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment, Lucknow, against V K Mishra, N K Mishra and others regarding irregularities as well as taking bribes.

“An investigation was conducted by joint commissioner, Directorate of Industry and Enterprise Promotion, Kanpur, Rishi Ranjan Goyal. Based on the report, V K Mishra and N K Mishra were found guilty of making records disappear with intent to escape,” he said.

The spokesperson said taking serious note of the matter, Nandi issued orders to register an FIR and conduct an SIT investigation.

“Arbitrariness, indiscipline and corruption of any officer or employee will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against them,” Nandi said.

