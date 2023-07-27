Minor girl found dead at govt-run hostel in K’taka

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), July 27 A minor girl student was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a government-run hostel in Koppa town of this district on Thursday.

According to police, 14-year-old Amulya, a resident of Narve village in Koppa taluk, was found hanging from the washroom door in the government-run Morarji hostel.

The parents of the deceased ninth grade student have alleged foul play in the incident.

Statements of hostel mates and friends of Amulya are being recorded with regard to the incident.

More details are yet to emerge in the case.

