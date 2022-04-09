Minor girl gang raped in K'taka, 7 arrested

Bengaluru, April 9 Karnataka police have arrested seven persons in connection with the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Bengaluru, officials said on Saturday, adding that search is underway for another accused.

According to the police, the main accused person had sexually assaulted the victim and made a video of the incident.

After the assault he had threatened the victim that he would kill her if she chose to tell anyone about it.

Later, he shared the video with his friends.

Blackmailing the girl again that video would be made viral on social media, the main accused along with his seven friends gang raped her, the police said.

The incident had taken place in the limits of Yelahanka police station in Bengaluru.

The incident has come to light after the parents of the victim persuaded her to reveal what happened to her as she came home crying.

The mother of the victim then lodged a complaint with Yelahanka police on April 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor