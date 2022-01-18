Minor girl raped and murdered in Gwalior, police arrests 3 people

A shocking incident has taken place in Madhya Pradesh. A minor girl was raped. After the rape, the girl will go home and tell what happened to her, so there is a disturbing fact that she was killed. The trio raped a 14-year-old girl and later dumped her body in a river, police said. Shocking facts have come to light about this incident which took place on 27th December and it has been reported today that this incident took place in Madhya Pradesh. Due to this incident, the issue of safety of girls in the country has once again come to the fore. The only excitement has been when Alvai allegedly raped the girl in a truck under the pretext of giving her a lift.

What exactly happened?

The shocking incident took place in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh. A 14-year-old girl was raped by three men in a row. Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said that three persons were arrested in the case on Sunday. Two of the three accused were truck drivers and the truck drivers used the pretext of giving a lift to take the minor girl to Uttar Pradesh. On the way, it has come to light that the minor girl was raped by her neighbor and two truck drivers in turn.



The shocking thing is that all three of them strangled the victim for fear that the victim would go home and tell them what had happened to her. The girl's body was then thrown into the river. The girl's body was dumped in Chimbal river in Bhind district. After this, the information that has come to the fore while being investigated by the police, is shocking to everyone.