Minor girl thrashed outside school in north Delhi

New Delhi, March 4 A schoolgirl was allegedly thrashed by a female outside a school in north Delhi, a police official said on Friday.

According to the official, the incident took place on March 2, Wednesday, at the Sant Nagar area of the city.

"Two girls, who were studying in the same school, had minor altercation over some issue after which one among them informed her brother about it," the official posted at the Burari police station told .

The official said that the alleged brother on March 2 came outside the school along with his friends that also included females and in a bid to "teach a lesson" to the victim girl, he directed one of his female friends to bully her.

"It was at that time when the aggressor girl was slapping the victim outside the school, someone made a video that later went viral on several WhatsApp groups," the official added.

The police, on a complaint lodged by the father of the victim girl, registered a case under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft), 379 (Punishment for theft) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

According to some reports, another similar incident was reported outside the same school on the next day after the first incident. However, the police official denied all such reports.

It was officially learnt that barring two men, all the accused involved in the incident were minors. So far the police have not detained any accused person in the case. "Further investigation is in progress," the official added.

