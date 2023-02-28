Minor killed in road accident in Delhi, IAF officer's son arrested

Officials of Delhi Police on Monday arrested one person, for allegedly ramming his four-wheeler into a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, who succumbed to injuries, in the national capital.

Samark Malik (20) is the son of Indian Air Force officer, Group Captain Bharat Malik and is studying at Amity University, police said.

Delhi Police said the driver and the vehicle both are under custody.

Based on a complaint by the deceased girl's mother police arrested the Group Captain's son.

The police received a complaint on February 26 at 5.20 pm from RML Hospital regarding the accident of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was declared dead.

"On the complaint of the mother, who is a domestic help in Arjan Vihar, an FIR under 279/304A sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered," Delhi Police said.

"The accused driver, Samark, took the injured girl along with her family to Delhi Cantt. Hospital, and DDU Hospital and then to RML Hospital before the victim was declared brought dead," police added.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor