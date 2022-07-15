Minor stabbed to death in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi, July 15 A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by another boy during a quarrel that ensued between them in the national capital's Narela area, a police official said on Friday.

According to the official, an information was received from Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Narela around 6 p.m. on Thursday regarding admission of an injured person due to stab injury after which the police staff immediately rushed to the hospital and found the said boy admitted and "unfit for statement".

"The injured, who later succumbed during treatment, was admitted by his friend who told the police that two boys, both aged around 16 and 17 years were present at the Narela market on Thursday evening," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) B.K. Yadav said.

The eyewitness further informed that some quarrel took place between the deceased and one of the two boys during which one of them took out a knife and stabbed the teenager. The injured boy was shifted to hospital, however, expired during the treatment.

"The deceased used to work in a garment shop and his friend, the eyewitness, has a MoMos shop," the DCP said. The official said both the deceased and the accused live in the same locality. "Efforts are being made to trace them," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor