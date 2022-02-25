Minority communities steeped in poverty, programmes would be formulated for their development: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that suitable programmes would be formulated for the development of the minority communities who are steeped in poverty.

Addressing the event after inaugurating the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhavan built by the Minorities Development department, Bommai said, "Social development along with social justice would be achieved through various programmes for the welfare of minorities. Some of the communities among the minorities are steeped in poverty and suitable programmes would be formulated for their development."

The Chief Minister further said that the minorities "should adapt" to the fast-changing world to "achieve their goals and join the social mainstream".

"The 21st century is the Knowledge Century. Children should be prepared to face the competitive world. We should help them to utilize the opportunities and rise to the international level," he said.

Highlighting the plight of the children belonging to the community, Bommai said that at the time they should be given books in their hands, they are made to toil by labour.

"The Minorities Development department should draw up its plans keeping in mind the poorest of the poor among the community. Children who should be having books in their hands are being made to toil carrying loaded gunny sacks. The children should get professional guidance to pursue IT, Engineering, ITI, IAS, IPS and other career opportunities. The children of minority communities should get good education and employment. They should become economically empowered and join the social mainstream," he said.

The Chief Minister also talked about the New Education Policy brought by the Central government in 2020, and said the minorities should make "good use" of the policy as it provides an "open environment for children's education."

"The New National Education Policy provides an open environment for children's education. The NEP is being implemented after an exhaustive study under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The minorities should make good use of the NEP," Bommai said.

( With inputs from ANI )

