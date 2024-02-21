Watch: Miscreants Who Fled Kerala After Rs 45 Lakh Theft Open Fire on Rajasthan and Kerala Police During Arrest Attempt in Ajmer

Jaipur, Feb 21 Two miscreants, who fled Kerala after conducting a theft of Rs 45 lakh, opened fire on Rajasthan and Kerala Police in Ajmer when the teams were chasing to arrest them. Rajasthan Police has identified the two accused as Danish Khan (23), resident of Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and Shehzad who were absconding in Kerala in connection with the theft case of Rs 45 lakh which was registered against them in Ernakulam district of Kerala. Police said both the accused have been arrested.



Watch Accused Arrested Video:



#Watch: Miscreants opened fire on the joint police team of Kerala & Ajmer, which had come to arrest the criminals in Ajmer Sharif Dargah area. Criminals fired 3 to 4 rounds at the police, after which the police retaliated and arrested two miscreants hailing from Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/5EHdQUbhOa — IANS (@ians_india) February 21, 2024

Ajmer Police Circle Officer Gauri Shankar said that both the accused were absconding after committing theft in Kerala. “Kerala Police got information that both the accused are in Ajmer. Kerala Police with the help of Rajasthan Police started tracing their mobile location and located them near Kamani Gate area. As soon as the teams raided the area, the accused freed themselves and ran away. They fired three rounds at the police,” he said.

Gauri Shankar said that the police laid siege of the area again and was successful in arresting them but soon a scuffle again broke, injuring a trainee IPS officer.

He said that Dargah police station has also registered a case of firing incident which took place in limits of the police station. Gauri Shankar said that further investigation is underway.

