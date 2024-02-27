Mission Gagayaan: People celebrate in Group Captain Nair’s hometown

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 Celebrations broke out across Pazhya gramam at Nenmara in Kerala’s Palakkad the hometown of Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his name as one of the group captains for country’s Gagayaan Mission.

The crowds gathered outside Nair’s house and started to celebrate amid sloganeering and fireworks.

Nair’s parents had gone to ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) centre to listen to PM Modi.

Earlier, PM Modi applauded Nair and also presented an astronaut's badge to him.

Group Captain Nair (47) completed his schooling from Kuwait where his father worked. Following their return to India, Nair joined the Chinmaya Mission School at Palakkad.

Nair joined 93rd NDA course in Khadakwasla and then entered 163rd Pilot’s Course at the Air Force Academy from where he passed out with flying colours by bagging the ‘Sword of Honor’ given to the best outgoing cadet.

Nair was commissioned on June 19, 1999.

Nair’s long time neighbor, an elderly woman, could not hide her happiness and came out to greet the crowd who gathered outside following the news of Nair.

“I have known Nair since the age of 4. He is a humble and polite person. We last saw him when he came home on leave, last year. He is a blessed man and his parents have already prayed for him,” said the elderly woman, who could not hide her tears of joy.

Nenmara MLA K. Babu was also among the crowd who were celebrating. “This is a huge honor for Nenmara. Each one of us is excited and proud that Nair has got this rare honor,” Babu said.

The celebrating people are also planning to give Nair a grand reception whenever he visits his hometown after his professional duties get over.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor